Two men missing on Wollaston Lake since Nov. 29 have been found dead.

The men, ages 35 and 36, had left the community by snowmobile to get wood in the Larson Lake area and did not return.

They were reported missing on Nov. 30 and a search was started.

Both were found dead at Larson Lake later that day. The snowmobile they were driving had entered open water.

The Wollaston Lake RCMP and Canadian Rangers conducted the search along with local community volunteers.