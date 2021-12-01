Suspicious death at Red Earth

A man is dead following an altercation at a residence on the Red Earth Cree Nation yesterday.

Carrot River RCMP were called to the home at about 2:30 am on Nov. 30 and report that the man died at the scene.

No charges have been laid as yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Police warn there will be an increased police presence in the community as part of the investigation.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of Carrot River RCMP and Nipawin RCMP Detachments, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are investigating.