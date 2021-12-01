Raiders deal Guhle to Oil Kings

The Prince Albert Raiders have dealt captain Kaiden Guhle to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for forward Carson Latimer, defenceman Eric Johnston, two first round picks, a sixth round pick, and a conditional third round pick.

Guhle was recently selected to attend the Team Canada World Junior camp, which starts Dec. 9 in Calgary. He led the Raiders in points with 15 (2 G, 13 A) in 17 games so far this year.

Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“Today is full of mixed emotions,” Hunt said in a media release. “I want to thank Kaiden for his commitments to the organization and Prince Albert as a community. This ends an era of the Guhle family and their direct participation with the club, though they will always be Raiders.”

Hunt is scheduled to speak to the media later this afternoon.

Karson Latimer was selected in the fourth round by the Ottawa Senators in 2021. The B.C. product has six goals and eight points in 18 games this season.

Eric Johnston, a Regina Pat Canadians product, is in his first WHL season. He has four assists through 19 games.

“What we do know about these players as people is they come with high character and are great teammates,” Hunt said. “They should fit seamlessly into our Raider family.”

The Raiders will also receive first round picks in 2021 and 2023, along with a sixth round pick in 2022 and a conditional third round pick in 2025.

More to come.