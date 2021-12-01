Police investigate death in Sandy Bay

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Sandy Bay detachment area.

Police say that on Nov. 29, just before 8:30 am, a seriously injured man was brought to the local health clinic.

He died shortly afterwards.

As a result of investigation, Nicholas David Paul Bear age 23, of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan is charged with one count, second degree murder, Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code, in relation to the death of Nickison Bear.

Nicholas Bear appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court via phone at 9:30 a.m. on December 1, 2021.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit, in conjunction with Sandy Bay RCMP Detachment, Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services, Prince Albert Police Dog Services, Prince Albert General Investigation Section and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are investigating.