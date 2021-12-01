PAPS looks to recruit women

Women interested in a career in policing will have a chance to learn more in a training session geared only for them.

PAPS said thatthey will hold a Police Officer Physical Abilities Test on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Gymnasium between 6:00 and 9:00 pm.

The test is a timed-ability tryout that simulates a real-life critical incident in which an officer may have to spring, jump over or climb under obstacles and physically control and apprehend a suspect.

Successful completion within the allotted time is required in order to continue the formal police officer selection process.

Women who are interested in attending must be at least 18 years old, must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and be at least 14 days past your second dose and must bring indoor shoes and a water bottle.

Women police officers with the Prince Albert Police Service will be in attendance to answer questions about the recruiting process, training for the POPAT, and working as a police officer.

Anyone who would like to know more about the recruiting process and specifically the physical abilities test is welcome to attend, regardless of current fitness level.

There is no fee to attend. Anyone with questions about this training night is welcome to contact Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen by email at kedwardsen@papolice.ca for additional details.