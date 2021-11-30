Shootout losses for Mustangs mount but race still close in Sherwood

The Melfort Mustangs had an interesting week last week as they went to a shootout three times and lost three games. The points they picked up in the losses still keep the race in the Sherwood Division close

The Mustangs are currently in second place in the Sherwood with a record of 13-7-1-4 with 31 points, which puts them three points behind the first place Flin Flon Bombers. The Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 10-11-0-4 with 24 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth with a record of 9-15-1-2 with 21 points.

The Mustangs ran their losses in shootouts to three with a 5-4 loss to the Bruins in Estevan on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Mikol Sartor scored the winner for the Bruins in the three round shootout.

Melfort led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 3-3 after the second period.

Newly acquired Nolan Doell had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Dawson LeRoux and Marco Lopez added the other Melfort goals.

Olivier Pouliot had a pair of goals for Estevan in regulation; Eric Houk and Sartor added the other Bruins’ goals.

The Mustangs’ James Venne made 21 saves; Cam Hridlicka made 16 saves for Estevan.

Melfort lost their second straight game in a shootout to the Red Wings in Weyburn on Friday, Nov. 26. Ty Mason scored the winner for Weyburn in the three round shootout.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Melfort led 2-1 after the second period.

Hometown forward Zac Somers and Doell scored in regulation time for Melfort.

Beau Larson and Braden Birnie responded in regulation for the Red Wings.

Venne made 22 saves for Melfort; Jackson Fellner made 25 saves for Weyburn.

The Estevan Bruins were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Dec. 1 results were not available.

The Mustangs began their streak of shootouts with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Melville Millionaires on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Northern Lights Palace. The Millionaires Noah Wills scored the winner in the three round shootout.

Melville led 1-0 after the first period and Melfort led 2-1 after the second period.

Marco Lopez and Trenton Curtis had the Mustangs’ regulation time goals.

Wills and Nicolas Samson scored for Melville in regulation.

Venne made 32 saves for the Mustangs; Jared Thompson had 31 saves for Melville.

The Hawks traveled to Yorkton and lost 1-0 in a shootout against the Terriers.

Clay Sleeva scored the game’s only goal in the three round shootout.

The game was scoreless after the first and second period.

Chase Hamm made 26 saves for the Hawks; Kael DePape made 21 saves for the Terriers.

The Hawks won 4-3 in overtime to the Millionaires in Melville on Friday, Nov. 26.

Alex Johnson scored the winner for the Hawks 4:12 into the extra frame.

Melville led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Jake Smith, Christian Albertson and Zander Stewart scored for the Hawks in regulation.

Jonathan Krahn, Wills and Samson scored for Melville in regulation.

Hamm made 25 saves for Nipawin; Thompson made 20 saves for Melville.

Nipawin lost 5-1 to the Sherwood leading Bombers in Flin Flon on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The Bombers led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Braxton Buckberger had the only goal for Nipawin.

Matt Raymond, Brett Wieschorster, Xavier LaPointe and Mackenzie Carson responded for Flin Flon.

Harmon Laser-Hume made 27 saves for Nipawin; Cal Schell made 25 saves for the Bombers.

The Estevan Bruins were in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Tuesday, Nov. 30 results were not available.

La Ronge was in Weyburn to face the Red Wings on Monday, Nov. 29 results were not available.

The Ice Wolves traveled to Chuchbridge to play in Kaminski Arena named after their coach Kevin Kaminski on Saturday, Nov. 27 and lost 5-2 to the Millionaires.

Melville led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Brandon Della Poelera and Kole Christensson scored the Ice Wolves’ goals.

Zach Kain had a pair of goals for Melville, Ryland Maier, Cole Laroque and Wills responded for Melville.

Goalie stats were not available but Dawson Smith started for La Ronge and Alex Giroux started for Melville.

The Ice Wolves traveled to Yorkton and lost 6-2 to the Terriers on Friday, Nov. 26.

Yorkton led 3-2 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Gavin Mattey had both goals for La Ronge.

Sleeva had a pair of goals for the Terriers; Kishaun Gervais, Colby Vranai, Erik Boers and Tanner Sklaruk added the other Yorkton goals.

The Ice Wolves’ Xavier Cannon made eight saves in just over 28 minutes of action before he was relieved by Dawson Smith who made 10 saves.

Bradley Mistol made 20 saves for Yorkton.

La Ronge traveled to Humboldt and knocked off the league leading Broncos 3-1 on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Holden Knights, Anthony Oviedo and Logan Gallagher scored for the Ice Wolves.

Alec Saretsky responded for Humboldt.

Cannon made 28 saves for La Ronge; William Dyke had 23 saves for Humboldt.

The Hawks and Ice Wolves have a home-and-home series this weekend with La Ronge in Nipawin on Friday, Dec. 3 and the Hawks are in La Ronge on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Yorkton Terriers are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Dec. 3 and the Millionaires pay a visit to the Northern Lights Palace on Saturday, Dec. 4.