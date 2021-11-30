RCMP thank community for helping track down Pinehouse man who failed to comply with release orders

RCMP have arrested Jerry Tinker at a residence in the community of Pinehouse following a nearly three-week search.

Tinker faces five charges, including two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of failing to comply with a probation order. He will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Dec. 2.

“I would like to thank the community of Pinehouse for their assistance in locating him,” RCMP Sgt. Daniel Lozinski said in a media release. “I’m always heartened to see how committed the people of Pinehouse are to keeping their community safe. We have a great partnership.”

Officers began searching for Tinker on Nov. 10 after he failed to report to a probations officer and comply with electronic monitoring. The court ordered Tinker to comply with those conditions following a September 2021 investigation in which he was charged with one count of uttering threats against a person. Those charges are still before the courts.

At the time, police believed Tinker could be in Prince Albert or Pinehouse.