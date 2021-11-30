Province reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 185 recoveries, no deaths in Tuesday update

Health officials reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 185 recoveries and no deaths.

There are now 715 active cases in the province. The South East Zone has the highest total with 125, followed by the Saskatoon Zone with 117 and the Central East Zone with 113.

As of Tuesday, there are 133 COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals, including 37 in the ICU. Of those 133 patients, 92 are not fully vaccinated.

There are also four patients receiving inpatient care outside the province. No patients have been repatriated since Monday’s update.

The North Central Zone reported one new case on Tuesday, along with 26 recoveries and no deaths. There are now 75 active cases in the region. North Central also has one patient in hospital. That’s an increase of one patient over the day before.

Tuesday’s lone new case was in North Central Zone 3, which now has 42 active cases. Zone 1 has 20, while Prince Albert has 13.

The Far North West also reported one new case on Tuesday. That was the only new case in any of the three Far North zones.

Far North West now has 12 active cases, while Far North East has 13 and Far North Central has none.

The North East Zone, which includes Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin, reported no new cases and three recoveries. There are now 18 active cases in the area.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 73 new cases per day over the past seven days.