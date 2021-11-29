Rider Nation jackpot won in Prince Albert

A man from Sturgeon Lake is $79,360.78 richer after winning the Rider Nation Touchdown Jackpot at the Northern Lights Casino.

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority said that Micah Daniels won the jackpot on Saturday, Nov. 27.

“On behalf of employees and management at Northern Lights Casino and all of SIGA, I would like to formally congratulate Micah on becoming the newest Rider Nation Jackpot winner,” said Northern Lights Casino General Manager Richard Ahenakew in a news release.

Daniels was presented with his winnings over the weekend.

The SIGA’s Rider Nation is a series of 48 slot machines across the seven casinos SIGA operates, including the casino in Prince Albert.

Players spin to win one of four jackpot tiers.