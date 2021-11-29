One death related to COVID-19 reported Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday.

The death was reported in the South West zone. There have now been 926 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Monday. This was among 49 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 13 new cases.

Of the 80,950 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 858 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 22 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 27 active cases and North Central 3 has 50 active cases.

According to the province, 26.5 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also, 8.3 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 130 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 89 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 91 receiving inpatient care and 39 in the ICU. North Central has nine patients in hospital.

There are currently five cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 77, or 6.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,166.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,774 cases are from the North area (8,793 North West, 8,147 North Central and 2,834 North East).

There were 1,037 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of Nov. 29, there have been 1,276,376 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,736,584.

There were 187 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday.

According to the province 58,494 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday there has been a reported 16,696 doses administered in the five to 11 age range (Far North West 179; Far North Central 6; Far North East 137; North West 1,052; North Central 695; North East 195; Saskatoon 6,098; Regina 4,591; Central West 341; Central East 990; South West 546; South Central 711; South East 985; unable to assign 170).

The five to 11 vaccination data will be added to the COVID-19 dashboard this week. According to the province 11 year olds who will turn 12 in 2021 previously reported in the 12 to 17 category are now included in the five to 11 category.