Four deaths related to COVID-19 reported Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

There were two deaths reported in Saskatoon along with single deaths in the North West zone and Central East zone.

There have now been 925 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday.

This was among 52 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 11 new cases.

Of the 80,901 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 898 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 22 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 28 active cases and North Central 3 has 50 active cases.

Four cases with pending residence information was added to North Central on Sunday.

According to the province, 34.6 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also, 41.2 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 129 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 88 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 93 receiving inpatient care and 36 in the ICU. North Central has nine patients in hospital.

There are currently five cases who have been transferred out-of-province. Since Saturday there has been one patient repatriated to Saskatchewan

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 80, or 6.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,078.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,763 cases are from the North area (8,788 North West, 8,142 North Central and 2,833 North East).

There were 2,091 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Nov. 27, there have been 1,275,339 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 5,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,731,919.

There were 425 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday.

According to the province 58,459 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday there has been a reported 12,708 doses administered in the five to 11 age range (Far North West 162; Far North Central 6; Far North East 122; North West 770; North Central 565; North East 181; Saskatoon 4,633; Regina 3,474; Central West 332; Central East 743; South West 350; South Central 468; South East 785; unable to assign 117).

The five to 11 vaccination data will be added to the COVID-19 dashboard next week. According to the province 11 year olds who will turn 12 in 2021 previously reported in the 12 to 17 category are now included in the five to 11 category.