RCMP seeking information after bodies found Friday identified

On Saturday afternoon the RCMP updated on the situation causing an increased police presence on Highway 355 between Albertville and Meath Park on Friday.

RCMP have identified the bodies found as those of 19-year-old Damien Penner and 34-year-old Terance Naytowhow, both of Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

According to Prince Albert RCMP on Nov. 25, 2021 just before 9:00 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle near Highway #355, between Albertville and Meath Park.

Officers located the vehicle, a silver 2019 Volkswagon Atlas SUV, which had two deceased adult males inside. Initial investigation has determined that their deaths are suspicious in nature. Investigators are seeking any information on the whereabouts of the silver Volkswagon Atlas SUV, and Damien Penner and Terance Naytowhow, on Nov. 25 or in the days immediately prior and are releasing their names to assist with furthering the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should immediately call their local police service. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com