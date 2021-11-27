No new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Saturday

Six deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan health officials reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

There were three death reported in Saskatoon along with single deaths in the North West zone, Central East zone and Central West zone.

There have now been 921 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

Health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturday.

This was among 73 total cases in the province. The South East and Saskatoon zone led the province with 19 new cases each.

Of the 80,848 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 940 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 25 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 31 active cases and North Central 3 has 34 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was added to North Central on Saturday.

According to the province, 35.6 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also, 51.1 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 138 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 92 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 101 receiving inpatient care and 37 in the ICU. North Central has 11 patients in hospital.

There are currently six cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 82, or 6.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,987.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,747 cases are from the North area (8,781 North West, 8,133 North Central and 2,833 North East).

There were 2,091 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Nov. 27, there have been 1,273,985 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 6,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,726,722.

There were 299 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday.

According to the province 58,322 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday there have been a reported 8,707 doses administered in the five to 11 age range (Far North West 118; Far North Central 6; Far North East 59; North West 525; North Central 318; North East 112; Saskatoon 3,167; Regina 2,369; Central West 246; Central East 537; South West 291; South Central 322; South East 560 and unable to assign 77).

The five to 11 vaccination data will be added to the COVID-19 dashboard next week. According to the province 11 year olds who will turn 12 in 2021 previously reported in the 12 to 17 category are now included in the five to 11 category.