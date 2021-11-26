Two people found dead north of Prince Albert

Prince Albert RCMP say they found the bodies of two people in a vehicle near Highway 355 last night, just before 9:00 pm.

The bodies were found in a vehicle near the highway between Albertville and Meath Park. More information on the people including age and sex will be released in the coming days.

The deaths are suspicious in nature.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken lead of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Nov. 25 or has information should immediately call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.saskcrimestoppers.com