Police still looking for ATM thief

RCMP are still looking for who may have stolen an ATM early the morning of June 22 from a business on Highway 2, north of Prince Albert.

At about 5:15 am, Prince Albert RCMP were called to a report of the business’s door being smashed and an ATM containing cash missing.

“ATMs are bulky. They’re heavy. It takes some planning to enter a business and take one. Also, this was right at the side of a major area highway. That’s why we are sure that there are people that have information about this brazen crime against a local business,” says Sgt. Lisa Molle of the Prince Albert RCMP. “We’ve been actively investigating this theft, but we know that someone is likely holding the piece of information that could help us charge those involved.”

Investigation has determined that multiple individuals were involved in the theft. They were driving a white Nissan Rogue with a license plate beginning with ‘233’.

Anyone that has information about this theft is asked to call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.