COVID jumps in North Central 3

The least populous subzone of the North Central health zone has seen an increase in numbers with 13 new cases added in the last day.

North Central 3 includes the communities of Rosthern, Wakaw, Hepburn, Hague, Cudworth, Alvena, St. Louis and Waldheim and has a population of less than 17,000.

The new cases mean the subzone has 49 active cases.

North Central 1 (north and west of Prince Albert) had four new cases in the last day bringing their active to 34.

North Central 2 (the city of Prince Albert) has 29 active cases with the addition of two in the last day.

Altogether, 19 new cases were added to the zone and 112 are active. Of those, 12 people remain in hospital with two people receiving intensive care.

Another 246 doses of vaccine were given out and 172 additional people are considered fully vaccinated.

No new deaths were reported in the zone but one additional death was reported in Saskatoon, bringing the provincial death count to 916.

Province-wide, 108 more cases were confirmed and one additional hospitalization meaning that 143 people are receiving care after contracting COVID-19.

Of those, 41 are in intensive care and another six people are receiving ICU care in Ontario.

Since Wednesday, the first day they were eligible, 4,317 children aged five to 11 have been vaccinated.

Of those, the North Central zone had 161 children vaccinated, the North East has 81 and North West had 149.

There were 42 children dosed in the Far North West; Far North Central 7; Far North East 53; Saskatoon 1,847; Regina 1,390; Central West 60; Central East 148; South West 65; South Central 112; South East 167). The five to 11 vaccination data will be added to the COVID-19 dashboard next week. Note: 11 year olds who will turn 12 in 2021, previously reported in the 12 to 17 category, are now included in the five to 11 category.

Provincially, 1,017 cases are considered active and 78,842 cases are considered recovered.

Almost one-third (32.4%) of new cases are in the age category of 11 or under.

One-half (50.7%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) was fully vaccinated.

As of November 26, a total of 143 individuals are hospitalized; including 102 inpatient hospitalizations, and 41 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 143 patients, 94 (65.7%) were not fully vaccinated.