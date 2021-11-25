Three new cases in North Central, 12 in hospital

The updated numbers from Nov. 25 show a continued drop in new cases for North Central, with three new cases reported. No new deaths have been reported for some time so the death count remains at 86.

Of the 12 people hospitalized after catching COVID disease in North Central, two remain in ICU and 10 are receiving in-patient care.

There are currently 94 active cases in the North Central Zone. Of those, 30 are in North Central one, 28 are in North Central 2 (Prince Albert) and 36 are in North Central 3.

Of the three new cases reported Thursday, two were in North Central 3 and one was in Prince Albert.

The Sask. Health Authority also reported 187 new doses of COVID vaccine and 135 additional people now fully vaccinated.

So far, 120,334 doses have been given out and 58,069 people are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, one new death was reported for a total of 915 deaths and a death rate of 1.1 per cent.

Also reported today were 96 new infections. They are located in the Far North East (2), North West (5), North Central (3), North East (3), Saskatoon (12), Central West (1), Central East (19), Regina (20), South West (6), South Central (5), and South East (19) zones and one (1) new case has pending residence information.

15 cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (from September 30 (1), November 17 (1)), Far North East (from October 5 (1), October 7 (1), October 26 (1), October 27 (1)), North West (from September 20 (1), September 22 (1), September 23 (1), September 25 (1), November 6 (1), November 17 (1), November 19 (1)), North Central (from October 1 (1)), and Central East (from November 22 (1)) zones.

So far, 90,667 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

• 19,697 cases are from the North area (8,762 North West, 8,107 North Central, 2,828 North East)

• 19,272 cases are from the Saskatoon area

• 15,781 cases are from the Regina area

• 10,062 cases are from the South area (2,180 South West, 2,954 South Central, 4,928 South East)

• 9,338 cases are from the Far North area (4,390 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,407 Far North East)

• 5,979 cases are from the Central area (1.435 Central West, 4,544 Central East)

• 538 cases have pending residence information

Across the province, 993 cases are considered active and 78,759 cases are considered recovered.

Of the new cases, one third are in the 20 to 39 year old range. Over one-third of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

As of Nov. 25, 142 people are hospitalized in Saskatchewan after contracting the virus with 38 people in ICU. Of the hospitalized people, 98 were not fully vaccinated.

Another six people are receiving care in Ontario and those numbers are not included in the provincial dashboard.

So far, 1,270,013 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of November 23, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,072,046 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,262,588 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 95 (7.9 new cases per 100,000).