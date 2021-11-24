Province reports 7 COVID-19 cases in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Wednesday.

This was among 90 total cases in the province. The South East and Saskatoon zone led the province with 19 new cases each.

Health officials also reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the 80,571 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 994 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 33 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 38 active cases and North Central 3 has 36 active cases.

According to the province, 33.3 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 45.1 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 148 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 99 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 111 receiving inpatient care and 37 in the ICU. North Central has 13 patients in hospital.

There are currently seven cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 95, or 7.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,015.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,678 cases are from the North area (8,750 North West, 8,103 North Central and 2,825 North East).

There were 2,091 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. As of Nov. 24, there have been 1,267,853 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,366 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,714,512.

There were 110 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Wednesday.

According to the province 57,924 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.