Tight race for first continues in Sherwood Division

The close race continues in the SJHL Sherwood Division with two points still separating the Melfort Mustangs from the first place Flin Flon Bombers as of Nov. 22.

The Bombers remain in first place with a record of 15-7-0-0 with 30 points; Melfort is in second with a record of 13-7-1-1 with 28 points; the Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 9-10-0-3 with 21 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 8-14-1-2 with 19 points.

The Hawks traveled to Humboldt and lost 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday, Nov. 20. Cage Newans scored the winner for the Broncos in a three round shootout.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second period.

Joel Mabin and Alex Johnson scored for the Hawks in regulation.

Noah Barlage and Lucas Ceccarelli scored in regulation for Humboldt.

The Hawks’ Harmon Laser-Hume made 32 saves; Rayce Ramsey made 26 saves for Humboldt.

Nipawin lost 5-2 to the Battlefords North Stars at home on Friday, Nov. 19.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Battlefords led 4-1 after the second period.

Brody Wilson and Jake Smith scored for the Hawks.

Dylan Esau had a pair for the North Stars; Zane Florence, Holden Doell and Kevin-Thomas Walters responded for the Battlefords.

Chase Hamm made 21 saves in just over 41 minutes of action for Nipawin before he was relieved by Laser-Hume who stopped both shots he faced.

Michael Harroch made 33 saves for the North Stars.

The Hawks defeated the visiting Weyburn Red Wings 4-2 in Nipawin on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Nipwin led 3-1 after the second period.

Mason Svarich, Braxton Buckberger, Dawson Brace and Evan Bortis scored for the Hawks.

Austyn Hansen and Drew Kuzma scored for Weyburn.

Harmon Laser-Hume made 18 saves for Nipawin; Dazza Mitchell made 24 saves for Weyburn.

The Hawks traveled to Flin Flon to face the first place Bombers on Tuesday, Nov. 23. results were not available.

The Mustangs were in Yorkton on Saturday, Nov. 20 and defeated the Terriers 3-2 in a shootout. Seth McCulloch scored the winner in the four round shootout.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 2-2 after the second period.

Marco Lopez had a pair of goals in regulation for Melfort.

Parker Jasper and Clay Sleeva scored for Yorkton in regulation.

James Venne made 21 saves for the Mustangs; Kael DePape made 20 saves for Yokrton.

The Melville Millionaires were in Melort on Wednesday, Nov. 24 results were not available.

The Ice Wolves defeated the visiting Weyurn Red Wings 6-5 at the Mel Hegland Uniplex on Friday, Nov. 19.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 after the second period.

Nolan Doell had a hat trick for La Ronge including the game winner in the third period. Gavin Mattey added a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves while Conrad Mitchell also scored.

Kuzma had a hat trick for the Red Wings, Nicholas Sombrowski and Hansen added the other Weyburn goals.

Xavier Cannon made 34 saves for La Ronge; Dazza Mitchell made 28 saves for Weyburn.

La Ronge defeated the Red Wings 6-3 in La Ronge on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The Ice Wolves led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Aaron Greyeyes and Brandon Della Paolera each had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves; Mattey and Nolan Doell added the other La Ronge goals.

Braden Birnie, Ethan Whillans and Sombrowski responded for Weyburn.

Cannon made 40 saves for the Ice Wolves; Mitchell made 19 saves for the Red Wings in over 44 minutes before he was relieved by Jackson Fellner who made seven saves.

La Ronge was in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Thursday, Nov. 25 results were not available.

The Hawks are in Melville to play the Millionaires, La Ronge is in Yorkton to play the Terriers and the Mustangs are in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Friday, Nov. 26.

Melfort is in Estevan to play the Bruins, La Ronge is in Melville to play the Millionaires and Nipawin is in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Saturday, Nov. 27.