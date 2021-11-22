Police searching for vehicle after pedestrian killed on Big River First Nation

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a dark red vehicle that was in the area of a fatal hit-and-run on Nov. 22.

Police say an adult pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car just north of the Roman Catholic Church on Big River First Nation. Police and EMS responders were called to the scene at around 8:40 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. More details will be released after the family has been notified.

Big River RCMP are investigating the scene with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision Reconstructionist. They say a dark red vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the incident, and believe the occupants may know something about the incident. Police do not have additional details about the vehicle.

There was no vehicle on the scene when police arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Residents can also submit tips online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.