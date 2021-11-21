Multiple collisions reported over weekend

Parkland Ambulance attended 107 incidents over the weekend with five involving vehicle collisions.

Starting on Friday, Nov 19 at 4:44 pm, paramedics responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian incident at intersection of 30th Street and 2nd Avenue west . Paramedics report there were no injuries in this incident.

Friday, Nov 19 at 6:00 pm paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision, 20 km North at the Highway 2 and 355 Jct. Paramedics cared for a 67 year old male with minor injuries who was taken to local hospital by paramedics for further care.

Saturday Nov 20 at 4:06 pm paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision at 4th Avenue and 12th Street East. Paramedics report there were no injuries in this incident.

Saturday, Nov 20 at 5:11 pm paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision 9 km South of the City on Highway 3. Paramedics report there were no injuries in this incident.

Saturday, Nov 20 at 10:53 pm paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway #11 south of the City about 15km. Paramedics cared for a 22 year old female and 28 year old male both with minor injuries. They were taken to local hospital for further care.

Paramedics have responded to a number of slip and fall injuries, many in public spaces, such as parking lots, sidewalks and roadways. Winter is here. Please take your time, wear good footwear and use walking assists if applicable.