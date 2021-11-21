Inmate missing from Duck Lake captured

An inmate missing from Willow Cree Healing Lodge since Nov. 4 has been captured by police.

Norman Cardinal was not at the 5:00 pm count at the minimum security facility in Duck Lake as he was supposed to be.

Correctional Service employees notified Rosthern RCMP and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Cardinal was serving a sentence of two years, two months and one day for having possession of property obtained by crime, being unlawfully in a dwelling place, flight from a peace officer, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, assaulting a peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Cardinal was apprehended about 1:30 am on Nov. 21 by the Saskatoon Police Service.

Correctional Service Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.