12 new cases in North Central

Daily new cases of COVID-19 in the North Central numbered 12 on Nov. 21, bringing the total active cases to 118.

There are 11 people in hospital with two of those in the ICU.

No new deaths were reported today.

In the entire province, a total of 150 people are hospitalized including 36 in ICU. Of the 150, 70 per cent were not vaccinated.

Not included in the provincial counts are eight residents who are receiving care in Ontario. One additional patient was repatriated in the last 24 hours.

The province also reported 140 new vaccinations with 106 more people now considered fully vaccinated in the North Central zone.

So far, 119,915 doses of vaccine have been given out and 57,756 people are fully vaccinated.

Provincial highlights are as follows:

As of November 21, there are 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 80,340 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (2), North West (2), North Central (12), North East (6), Saskatoon (8), Central East (3), Regina (8), South West (2), South Central (5) and South East (7) zones and seven (7) new cases have pending residence information.

Five (5) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (from October 14 (1)), North West (from November 19 (1)), Regina (from November 19 (1)), South West (from October 6 (1)), and South Central (from October 11 (1)) zones.

-80,340 cases are confirmed

-19,625 cases are from the North area (8,731 North West, 8,072 North Central, 2,822 North East)

-19,216 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-15,733 cases are from the Regina area

-9,968 cases are from the South area (2,172 South West, 2,932 South Central, 4,864 South East)

– 9,307 cases are from the Far North area (4,380 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,386 Far North East)

-5,925 cases are from the Central area (1,429 Central West, 4,496 Central East)

-566 cases have pending residence information

-1,047 cases are considered active and 78,382 cases are considered recovered.

-Almost one-third (32.3%) of new cases are in the age category of 11 or under.

-Just over two-fifths (42.9%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

-As of November 21st, a total of 150 individuals are hospitalized; including 114 inpatient hospitalizations, and 36 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 150 patients, 105 (70.0%) were not fully vaccinated.

-In addition to SK ICU counts, there are eight residents receiving out-of-province care in hospital. As these patients are receiving care out-of-province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in the dashboard. Since yesterday’s report, there has been one repatriation.

-One (1) new death reported today. 911 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent.

-1,263,190 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of November 18, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,063,576 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,252,149 tests performed per million population.

-The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 109 (9.0 new cases per 100,000).