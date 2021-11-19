Province reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

The three deaths were reported in Regina, the South Central and South East. There have now been 908 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Health officials also reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday. This was among 89 total cases in the province. The Central East zone led the province with 26 new cases.

On Friday, the province also surpassed 80,000 reported COVID-19 cases.

Of the 80,025 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,102 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 45 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 35 active cases and North Central 3 has 27 active cases.

Three cases with pending residence information were added to North Central on Friday.

Earlier this week the province stopped providing case numbers by age group in the dashboard.

According to the province, 34.8 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 45.1 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 157 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 109 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 118 receiving inpatient care and 39 in the ICU. North Central has 13 patients in hospital.

There are currently 10 cases who have been transferred out-of-province. One patient has been repatriated to Saskatchewan since yesterday.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 97, or 8.0 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,015.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,524 cases are from the North area (8,684 North West, 8,027 North Central and 2,813 North East).

There were 1,664 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Nov. 19, there have been 1,259,771 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2.022 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,699,068.

There were 199 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 57,483 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.