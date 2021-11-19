Paper Excellence announces scholarships for Sask Polytech

Paper Excellence announced on Friday that the company is donating $50,000 to Saskatchewan Polytechnic to create a Paper Excellence student awards scholarship program. The scholarship awards will be distributed over the next five years with $2,500 available to each of four students each year.

The awards are meant to encourage and recognize Saskatchewan youth with high academic achievement and financial need.

They will be available to students enrolled in programs related to the operation of a pulp mill such as engineering, industrial mechanics, innovative manufacturing or welding.

“As we continue to grow our footprint in Saskatchewan, we know it’s important to invest in the community,” Carlo Dal Monte, Vice President, Energy and Business Development said in a release.

“Investing in young people in Saskatchewan and supporting the development of the local workforce made sense from our end. With Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s excellent programs, many campuses around Saskatchewan, and stellar track record of developing the province’s workforce, we’re thrilled to be making this contribution.”

“Thank you to Paper Excellence for investing in applied education at Saskatchewan Polytechnic,” Dr. Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO added.

“These impactful scholarships empower a better Saskatchewan through supporting our students in meeting their education and career goals.”

“This investment recognizes the vital role Saskatchewan Polytechnic plays in educating students to meet the needs of our province’s growing economy,” Gene Makowsky, Minister of Advanced Education said.

“This scholarship will support Saskatchewan students as they work towards attaining their educational goals.”

Saskatchewan Polytechnic provides approximately $2 million in student awards every school year. Student awards provide students with financial assistance and empowers them to focus on their studies to continue on their path into the workforce.

The Paper Excellence awards are expected to be available to Saskatchewan Polytechnic students for the start of the fall 2022 academic year.