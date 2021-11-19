Marauders rolling while Crusaders search for first win at provincials

The St. Mary Marauders Sr. A Boys began their push for a provincial volleyball championship in Saskatoon with an exciting win against co-host Saskatoon Centennial.

A two set victory (25-20, 25-21) gave them their first win of the tournament. The Marauders stayed hot after the victory as they took on the Carlton Crusaders. St. Mary came out on the winning end again, winning in two sets, 25-16 and 25-20.

St. Mary also played the late game of the night against Regina Martin. The Marauders improved to 3-0 in the tournament, beating Regina in two sets, 25-12 and 25-15. They joined Swift Current as the two undefeated teams in pool A.

Stakes will be high in the final round robin game for the Marauders, as they will go up against Swift Current, with the winner clinching first place in their pool. Swift Current finished Friday’s action with a three set win against Saskatoon Centennial. These teams play at 10am Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Carlton Crusaders Sr. A Boys team is still looking for their first win of provincials. They dropped their first game of the weekend against the Swift Current Colts by back to back 25-10 scores, before losing to the Marauders in their next game.

Carlton will play their third game on Saturday against Saskatoon Centennial, before wrapping up round robin play against Regina Martin.

On the girl’s side of things, the Marauders are representing Prince Albert as the lone provincial team, and they started their provincial run with a 3-0 start in Swift Current.

They began the tournament with a three set victory over Regina Campbell (25-16, 16-25, 15-9), and also took down host Swift Current 25-11 and 25-20.

In the late game, they took on Balgonie Greenall, who also started their tournament 2-0 with wins over Saskatoon Holy Cross, and Regina Campbell. The Marauders weren’t intimidated, as they took down Balgonie convincingly 25-12 and 25-15, improving to 3-0 after the first day of round robin play. St. Mary is now the only undefeated team in pool A, with a chance to improve to 4-0 in their last round robin game on Saturday against Saskatoon Holy Cross.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca