Province reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries, four deaths in Thursday update

Health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries, and four deaths in Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

The Far North West, Central East, South West and South Central zones all reported one death each. There have now been 905 Saskatchewan patients who have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Total hospitalizations dropped to 161, with 38 of those patients in the ICU. Roughly 61 per cent of all COVID patients were not fully vaccinated before being hospitalized. North Central has eight patients in hospital, three of which are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan also has 11 residents in out-of-province ICUs who are not included in the total hospitalizations count.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan has 1,100 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest amount with 225, followed by the Regina Zone with 175, and the South East Zone with 169.

The Saskatoon Zone also reported the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 27, followed by the South East with 20, and the Central East with 11.

The North Central Zone reported five new cases, three of which were in North Central Zone 1. Prince Albert (Zone 2) and Zone 3 both reported one each.

There are now 110 active cases in North Central, 44 of which are in Prince Albert. Zone 1 has 36, while Zone 3 has 30.

The North East Zone reported no new cases, three recoveries, and no deaths on Thursday. There are now eight active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported three new cases, 15 recoveries, and one death. There are now 35 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported no new cases, 19 recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 11 active cases in the area.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 102 new cases per day over the past seven days. That’s a 35 case decrease from the seven day average reported one week ago.

Healthcare workers administered 1,503 new vaccine doses, including 408 first doses. There are now 822,754 fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan, including 57,339 in North Central.