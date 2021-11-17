Winter weights delayed due to mild conditions

The Ministry of Highways has postponed Winter Weight season in Saskatchewan due to milder weather this fall.

The province announced the decision on Nov. 12. Typically, winter weights begin on all relevant secondary highways Nov. 16 each year and continue through mid-March.

“In an effort to protect the province’s roads, the winter weight program has been postponed until there is adequate freezing,” Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said in a release.

“Winter weight season allows shippers to haul heavier loads on secondary-highways and cost savings for the industry.”

Freezing temperatures during winter strengthens the road and allows for additional weight to be transported on provincial highways without damaging the pavement or roadbed. Typically winter weights allow truckers to carry up to 15-20 per cent more payload on secondary highways, than what can be carried during the warmer summer months.

Shippers using secondary weight highways benefit because it can result in fewer trips and cost savings for truckers. It allows efficient movement from secondary to primary weight highways.

Municipal roads are the responsibility of each rural municipality, who set out their own weight limits.

Commercial truckers and shippers are encouraged to check the status regularly at www.saskatchewan.ca/truckingweights.

To find the latest road restriction orders online, visit www.saskatchewan.ca, follow the department on Twitter @SkGovHwyHotline and look for #skweights or call the Hotline at 511.

For technical and regulatory information, commercial carriers can contact the Ministry of Highways Trucking Inquiry Line weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-866-933-5290.