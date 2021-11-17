RCMP issues warrant after man fails to comply with court directed conditions

Pinehouse RCMP have requested the public’s help in finding a man who failed to report to a probation officer or comply with court-ordered electronic monitoring.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Jerry Tinker on Nov. 10. The breached conditions are related to a September investigation into accusations Tinker uttered threats and obstructed a peace officer. All charges are still before the courts.

Police say Tinker could be in Pinehouse or Prince Albert, but this has not been confirmed. He is described as six feet tall and 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tinker’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police service. Residents can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.