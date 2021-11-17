Province reports 149 new cases, 177 recoveries, four deaths in Wednesday COVID update

Another four patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19, pushing Saskatchewan’s COVID death total past the 900 mark.

Deaths were reported in the North West, Far North West, North East and Central East zones on Wednesday. There have now been 901 deaths in Saskatchewan since the start of the outbreak.

Saskatchewan reported 149 new cases, along with 177 recoveries on Wednesday. There are now 1,104 active cases across the province.

The Saskatoon Zone led the way with 39 new cases, followed by the Central East Zone with 19 and the Regina Zone with 17. Three new cases were announced without residency information, and 24 were reported in Saskatchewan residents who were tested out of province.

Roughly 29.5 per cent of all new cases are in children ages 11 and under.

COVID hospitalizations dropped to 168. That includes 42 patients in the ICU. Roughly 66.7 per cent of all COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

North Central has eight COVID patients in hospital, three of which are receiving intensive care.

Saskatchewan also has 11 residents in out-of-province ICUs. Those numbers are not included in the province’s hospitalization counts.

North Central reported 10 new cases on Wednesday, four of which were in Prince Albert. The remaining three were in North Central Zone 1. The province also assigned one case to North Central that was reported on Nov. 15 without residency information.

There are now 46 active cases in Prince Albert, 37 in North Central Zone 1, and 29 in North Central Zone 3.

The North East, which includes Nipawin, Tisdale and Melfort, reported no new cases, three recoveries, and one death. There are now nine active cases in the area.

The three Far North zones combined for two new cases, both of which were in the Far North East. There were also eight recoveries in the Far North West.

There are now 33 active cases in the Far North West, 13 in the Far North East, and none in Far North Central.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 114 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days. That’s a decrease from the 138 seven day average reported one week ago.