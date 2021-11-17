Mintos and Contacts game cancelled due to inclement weather

The Prince Albert Mintos and Saskatoon Contacts announced their game scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled due to the winter storm passing through the province.

The game was supposed to start at 8:30 on Tuesday night at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, but road conditions made it unsafe to travel for the Mintos club.

The game will be postponed to a date announced later this season.

The Mintos (9-5-0-1) sit in fifth place in the SMAAAHL standings, and will play their next game on Saturday in Notre Dame. The last time the Mintos and Hounds played was at the Art Hauser Centre on October 31, when Prince Albert came out with a 3-2 win.