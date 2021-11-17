Crescent Acres bus service starts Monday

Residents of Crescent Acres will be able to use city transit more easily as bus routes will be expanded to five stops in the area starting Nov. 22.

The addition will be served an expanded rush hour transit route which includes five stops in the area (four new and one relocated). The change came about because of increased demand.

“The expansion restores some service to the growing neighbourhood and improves access for students and residents in the area that rely on transit for transportation,” said Evan Hastings, Transportation and Traffic Manager for the City of Prince Albert.

The new route includes two bus stops on 15th Ave E (near 28th Street and 22nd Street) and three stops on Muzzy Drive/Olive Diefenbaker Drive (Near Lamb’s Lane, South of Kernaghan Crescent and Pickering Crescent).

The route will follow the same hours as the existing rush hour route: Monday to Friday 6:45-9:45 am and 2:45-6:45 pm and is mapped out on the new Transit Map available on the City website.

Residents can plan their route online at: https://www.citypa.ca/Transit/