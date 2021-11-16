Weather conditions will hinder Daily Herald delivery

Road closures and poor weather conditions mean the delivery of Wednesday’s Prince Albert Daily Herald will be delayed. Subscribers will still be able to view their online version at 5 a.m. as usual, but print copies will not be available until Friday.

The weather will not affect delivery of Thursday’s paper, which arrived in Prince Albert on the Tuesday truck. For any questions or concerns, please call the circulation department at 306-764-4276 ext. 224.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for almost all parts of Southern Saskatchewan. Only the areas around Yorkton, Humboldt, Preeceville, Kamsack and Canora remain unaffected.

All highways into and out of Regina were closed late Tuesday afternoon due to ice and blowing snow.

In areas around Saskatoon, a combination of snow flurries and strong winds gusting up to 70 km/hr will reduce visibility to zero overnight. Environment Canada expects another 10 cm of snow by Wednesday morning, and has urged residents to avoid local travel until road conditions improve.