Tight race for first place in SJHL Sherwood Division

There is still a tight race for first in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division with the Melfort Mustangs a mere two points behind the first place Flin Flon Bombers.

As of Nov. 15 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 12-7-1-1 with 26 points while the Bombers have a record of 14-6-0-0 with 28 points.

The Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 8-9-0-2 with 18 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 6-14-1-2 with 15 points.

Melfort closed their two game weekend home stand with a 2-0 shutout win over the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday, Nov. 13. James Venne made 17 saves to record his first shutout for Melfort. Kael DePape made 20 saves for the Terriers.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first and second period. Leyton Holoien and Ben Tkachuk scored for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs opened their two game weekend home stand with a 5-0 shutout loss to the first place Bombers on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Northern Lights Palace. The Bombers’ Cal Schell stopped all 31 shots he faced to record the shutout.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Flin Flon led 4-0 after the second period. Zak Smith had a pair of goals for the Bombers; Nathan Gagne, Mason Kaspick and Jaxon Martens added the other Flin Flon goals.

Joel Favreau made 15 saves in just over 37 minutes of action for Melfort before he was relieved by James Venne who stopped all 14 shots he faced.

The Ice Wolves were defeated 6-2 by the Notre Dame Hounds in La Ronge on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Hounds led 2-0 after one period and 6-0 after two periods.

Bryan Gillman and Nate Looft scored for the Ice Wolves in the third period. Kevin Anderson had a hat trick for Notre Dame, Connor Nolan, Elliot Dutil and Blake Rasmuson added the other Hounds’ goals.

Dawson Smith made 31 saves for La Ronge and Austin Elliot had 21 saves for the Hounds.

The Humboldt Broncos completed a sweep of a two-game series in La Ronge with 5-1 win over the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Humboldt led 4-1 after the second period.

Brandon Della Paolera scored the lone goal for the Ice Wolves. Cage Newans had a pair of goals for Humboldt. Connor McGrath, Logan Kurki and Braiden Koran added the other Bronco goals.

Smith made 33 saves for La Ronge; Rayce Ramsey had 33 saves for the Broncos.

The Broncos opened the series with a 10-2 win over the Ice Wolves on Friday, Nov. 12. The game was tied 2-2 after the first and Humboldt led 7-2 after the second.

Gavin Mattey and Nolan Doell scored the La Ronge goals. Matthew Perkins, Alec Saretsky and Connor McGrath each had a pair of goals for Humboldt. Noah Barlage and newly acquired Alex Morozoff added the other Broncos’ goals.

Smith made 21 saves in two periods of action before he was relieved by Kristjan Johnson who made 11 saves. Ramsey made 31 saves for Humboldt.

La Ronge traveled to Melfort and defeated the Mustangs 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Nolan Doell scored the game winner into the overtime period.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first and second period.

Della Paolera and Looft scored for the Ice Wolves in regulation. Curtis Hammond responded with a pair of goals for Melfort.

Smith made 33 saves for La Ronge; Joel Favreau had 24 saves for Melfort.

The Ice Wolves played the Weyburn Red Wings on Thursday, Nov. 18 in La Ronge, results were not available.

The Nipawin Hawks traveled to North Battleford and lost 4-1 to the North Stars on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Battlefords led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second period.

Joel Mabin scored the lone goal for the Hawks in the third period. Ryland McNich, Tynan Ewart, Kevin-Thomas Walters and Jordan Grill scored for the North Stars.

Chase Hamm made 32 saves for the Hawks; Michael Harroch made 33 saves for the North Stars.

The Hawks opened their weekend with a 7-3 loss to the Hounds in Nipawin on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Hounds led 3-1 after the first period and 7-2 after the second period.

Evan Bortis, Brody Wilson and Mabin scored for the Hawks. Anderson had a pair of goals for Notre Dame; Brendan Kerr, Trey Taylor, Will Dawson and Jaryd Sych added the other Hounds’ goals.

The Hawks played the Weyburn Red Wings in Nipawin on Tuesday, Nov. 16, results were not available.

Nipawin hosts the North Stars and Weyburn is in La Ronge on Friday, Nov. 19. The Hawks travel to Humboldt to play the Broncos and the Mustangs are in Yorkton to face the Terriers on Saturday, Nov. 20.

