Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO transitioning to retirement in 2022

On Tuesday the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce announced that CEO Steve McLellan is preparing to retitre from his position in late January of 2022.

Chamber board Chair Thomas Benjoe said McLellan has served in the role since 2007, and has decided it’s time to retire, allowing him more time to focus on fishing, travel and spending time with his family.

“These past 14 years with Steve as our CEO have seen the role of the Chamber grow in many areas and we thank Steve for his commitment to the organization, its members, and his focus on growing Saskatchewan businesses,” Benjoe said in a media release.

Benoe said the Board of Directors has established a CEO search committee to lead the efforts to find a new CEO. The Board is very confident that all programs and services will continue unabated as this transition occurs and a new CEO is hired.

McLellan said he was honoured to have been a part of an amazing team at the Chamber, and was confident the future will be positive for staff, partners, members, and the board.

“The years ahead will be exciting and I will enjoy watching the continued success of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce,” McLellan said.

The Chamber is celebrating a century this year and stated that they are proud of the many successes they have achieved over that time. Benjoe said they look forward to its future as the pandemic subsides and a new sense of normal is achieved.

The organization will continue to encourage business growth in Saskatchewan by amplifying the voices of Saskatchewan businesses, supporting its members, enhancing Indigenous engagement, developing business friendly policy, offering learning opportunities and connecting businesses throughout the province.