Province reports 1 death related to COVID-19 Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The death was reported in the Central East zone. There have now been 897 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Health officials also reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Tuesday. This was among 85 total cases in the province. The Regina Zone led the province with 20 new cases.

Of the 79,610 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,112 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 57 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 48 active cases, and North Central 3 has 27 active cases.

The province also reported that 69 previously reported cases have been removed from the total case counts. These had been reported as cases in error, as review of these cases found they were negative PCR results.

The date of collection for these specimens range from June 27 to Oct. 12.

According to the province, there were 21 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Tuesday and nine in the 12 to 19 age group, eight of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 25.9 per cent of new cases are in the 40 to 59 age category. Also, 40.6 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 171 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 111 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 129 receiving inpatient care and 42 in the ICU. North Central has 13 patients in hospital.

There are currently 11 cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 110, or 9.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,601.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,458 cases are from the North area (8,646 North West, 8,002 North Central and 2,810 North East).

There were 1,495 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday. As of Nov. 16, there have been 1,249,838 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,701,743.

There were 26 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday.

According to the province 57,108 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.