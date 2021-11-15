Weather alert in place for Prince Albert

Freezing rain, high winds, and upwards of 20 cm of snow are on the way thanks to a large weather system moving north into the Prince Albert area.

Environment Canada’s forecast called for a risk of freezing rain early Tuesday morning, followed by blowing snow at times in the afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang said Prince Albert residents should expect the weather system to last a couple of days.

“We are expecting the precipitation to begin (Monday) evening,” Lang said. “It may taper on and off, but beginning just with the first sort of blast that’s coming through, it might take a little bit of a lull in the overnight period.

“(There is) a risk of freezing rain there, of course, and then more snow through the day (Tuesday). When all is said, and done, it looks like it will finally taper off overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.”

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Prince Albert and the surrounding RMs of Birch Hills, Buckland, Canwood, Duck Lake, Garden River, Leask, Paddockwood, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Spiritwood and St. Louis. The warnings also cover the Muskoday, Wahpeton, Big River, Beardy’s and Okemasis, Mistawasis, Sturgeon Lake, and One Arrow first nations.

The alert calls for hazardous winter conditions, and urges residents to consider postponing all non-essential travel until conditions approve.

“We haven’t had any really bad cold outbreaks yet, and while there still is this warmth around, there is a possibility of rain,” Land explained. “The weather system that is coming through as well, it’s origins come from the subtropics, so we know it’s got some very warm air associated with it.”

Lang said the system’s high moisture content will lead to heavier snowfalls.

The Prince Albert area was one of 20 regions to receive either wind, snowfall or winter storm warnings Monday night. Weather alerts were also in place for large parts of Albert, and western Manitoba.

Lang said it’s normal to see heavier snowfalls this time of year as warm air from the south combines with cold air from the north, so Prince Albert residents need to be ready.

“It creates a strong system, and one that’s going to be moving through with a particular punch to it,” she said. “It will have a high moisture content, so we will get some heavier snows.”