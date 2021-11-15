Two new deaths, 97 new cases in province

With the reporting of two additional deaths in Regina, 896 Saskatchewan residents have now died after contracting corona virus disease, with 120 of those in the last 30 days.

The province reported 97 new cases on Nov. 15, bringing the total active cases to 1,201.

There are 126 people in hospital receiving in-patient care and additional 45 in ICU.

Another 12 residents are in ICUs outside of Saskatchewan.

The North Central area saw the addition of 16 new cases for a total of 143 active cases. Of the 15 people in hospital, three are in the ICU.

The breakdown of cases in North Central is as follows; 56 cases are active in North Central 1, with eight added in the last day, 58 cases are active in North Central 2, with six added in the last 24 hours and 29 cases are active with two added in the last day.

North Central deaths remain at 86 and the seven day average of new cases is 12.

So far, 7,999 cases have been reported in the North Central zone.

There are 68 new reported doses of vaccine given out and 50 more people are now considered fully vaccinated for a total of 57,087 fully vaccinated people in the region.

In the entire province, 819,845 residents are now fully vaccinated.