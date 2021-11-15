Female rescued from river

Two women were taken to hospital on Saturday after one of them was pulled from the water.

Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Dept. were called to the scene at 7:30 am on Nov. 13 at River Street West and 15 Ave. West.

Parkland Ambulance said in a news release that two 18-year-old women were found sitting on the riverbank in west pants and were cold but had no other injuries.

“It is believed one female entered the water but was pulled back to safety by the other female. Both were taken to local hospital suffering from hypothermia,” they stated in a news release.

Prince Albert Fire also confirmed they were at the scene of a water rescue that day.