Weyburn Wings win inaugural Ron Gunville Memorial Tournament

The Weyburn Wings got to drive home as tournament champions on Sunday, as they beat the Humboldt Broncos 6-3 in the gold medal game at the Ron Gunville Memorial Tournament at the Art Hauser Centre.

It was the best revenge imaginable for the Wings, as they were crushed by the Broncos 9-1 the night before, in the final game of round robin play.

Weyburn had to go through the host Prince Albert Vulcans in the semi final game on Sunday morning, winning 5-2, advancing them to the final. For the Broncos, their semi final matchup was against the Yorkton Terriers, and Humboldt punched their ticket to the final with a win at Kinsmen Arena.

Greysen Goudy opened the scoring in the first period for the Wings, and Ryker Watt added another in the opening frame, as Weyburn held a 2-0 lead after the first period.

The Wings and Broncos would exchange goals in the second period, as Tommy Ries scored for the Broncos, cutting the Wings lead to 2-1. Weyburn answered right back, as Grier Peterson put the Wings back on top by two heading into the third.

It was a goal fest in the third period, and Humboldt scored twice in succession to tie the game temporarily. Hayden Smart and Ty Sundholm scored 18 seconds apart, knotting the game at 3-3, silencing the Weyburn bench.

It looked like the Broncos had all the momentum on their side, until Karter Haupstein responded for the Wings. He ripped a shot that put Weyburn up 4-3, and they didn’t look back from there. Donavin Mellon scored on a breakaway for the Wings, as he raced down the ice, made a move in front of the net, and slipped a shot between the pad and the post, into the back of the net, giving the Wings a two goal lead.

Watt would later find his second goal of the night with just a couple minutes remaining in the game, eliminating any chance for the Broncos to mount a late comeback.

The Wings held on to win the game 6-3, and were presented with the championship trophy and banner, winning a well deserved tournament, after having problems with the officiating all weekend.

Meanwhile for the Prince Albert Vulcans, they tied their first game 3-3 against the Indigenous Sports Academy Eagles on Friday, before winning their last two games of round robin play on Saturday against Parkland 6-2, and Yorkton 8-1. They finished first in their pool, and played the Wings in the semi finals, after Weyburn finished second in pool B. The Vulcans couldn’t get much going against the Wings on Sunday, as they fell 5-2 to the eventual champs.

