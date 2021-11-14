Unlawfully at large inmate apprehended by Prince Albert Police

According to a news release from Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov.14 inmate Duran Laplante was apprehended by the Prince Albert City Police.

Laplante had been unlawfully at large from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, Minimum-security unit since Nov. 13.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.” the release stated