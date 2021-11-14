Province reports 1 death related to COVID-19 Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The death was reported in the Saskatoon zone. There have now been 894 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

The province also stated that due to a network issue Nov. 12, there was an incomplete COVID-19 test data download into the provincial database for Nov. 13. That data was included in the report today.

Health officials also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday. This was among 110 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 18 new cases.

Of the 79,497 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,245 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 52 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 52 active cases and North Central 3 has 29 active cases.

According to the province, there were 28 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday and 15 in the 12 to 19 age group, nine of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 28.2 per cent of new cases are in the 40 to 59 age category. Also, 51.2 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 168 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 154 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 123 receiving inpatient care and 45 in the ICU. North Central has 17 patients in hospital.

There are currently 12 cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 111, or 9.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,358.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,412 cases are from the North area (8,622 North West, 7,983 North Central and 2,807 North East).

There were 1,172 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Nov. 14, there have been 1,251,772 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,048 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,700,168.

There were 167 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday.

According to the province 57,037 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.