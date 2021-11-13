Province reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The two deaths were reported in Regina and the Central East and Far North West. There have now been 893 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Health officials also reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturday. This was among 53 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 16 new cases.

Of the 79,387 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,324 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 46 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 64 active cases and North Central 3 has 25 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was added to North Central on Saturday.

According to the province, there were nine cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Saturday and two in the 12 to 19 age group, both of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 37.7 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 31.8 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 168 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 108 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 120 receiving inpatient care and 48 in the ICU. North Central has 18 patients in hospital.

There are currently 12 cases who have been transferred out-of-province, with one patient repatriated since yesterday.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 117, or 9.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,170.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,373 cases are from the North area (8,613 North West, 7,957 North Central and 2,803 North East).

There were 1,690 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Nov. 13, there have been 1,250,196 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 815 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,699,068.

There were 52 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday.

According to the province 56,912 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.