Province reports 5 deaths related to COVID-19 Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Two deaths were reported in Regina, while single deaths were reported in the South East, Central East and Far North West. There have now been 891 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Health officials also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday. This was among 122 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 25 new cases.

Of the 79,334 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,443 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 45 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 68 active cases and North Central 3 has 36 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was added to North Central on Friday.

According to the province, there were 34 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Friday and 17 in the 12 to 19 age group, 13 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 36.9 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 29.5 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 180 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 113 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 133 receiving inpatient care and 47 in the ICU. North Central has 18 patients in hospital.

There are currently 13 cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 134, or 11.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 354 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,000.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,369 cases are from the North area (8,613 North West, 7,953 North Central and 2,803 North East).

There were 1,690 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Nov. 12, there have been 1,249,024 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,749 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,697,253.

There were 273 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 56,882 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.