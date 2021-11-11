Vandalism leads to inspiration at the Legion

A local artist turned a broken window into an artistic opportunity at the Royal Canadian Legion’s Prince Albert branch on Thursday.

Members of the legion found the window in the front door broken just a few days before Remembrance Day. That inspired one local member to spring into action and create a more artistic replacement.

“I said I could do a bit of a painting on it,” artist Tammy Francis said. “He (Legion president Rick Hodgson) dropped it off at the house and I just went to work.”

When she found out the plan was just to have a piece of plywood put over the window until a replacement could be found, Francis asked to be able to make it a little more attractive. She spent about 4.5 hours painting part of a Canadian flag, the poem In Flander’s Fields and some poppies at the bottom.

The Legion unveiled the design following Thursday’s Remembrance Day ceremony outside City Hall.

“Everybody here seems to really like it. I’m glad it turned out OK,” Francis said. “I thoroughly enjoy doing anything like that and that it’s for the Legion is an added bonus.”

Members liked it well enough that once the replacement glass is installed, the Legion plans to bring the painted plywood inside for display.

Francis has painted for many years and it is something she does in her spare time on items like frying pans or deadwood or saw blades and even mailboxes or flower boxes.