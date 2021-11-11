“Survivor” draw hopes to help children while pushing a shop local message

With 250 tickets up for grabs, every time one of the $20 tickets is purchased, Big Brothers will buy $10 in gift cards from a local business. Every day, starting on Nov. 26, tickets will be eliminated from the draw until Nov. 30 when the holders of the last three tickets will share the gift cards in the collection.

Using a draw like a 50/50 campaign but with a twist worked well enough for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Prince Albert earlier this year so they decided to do it again.

“Last time we didn’t sell all of the tickets but this time we hope we do,” said Natasha Thomson, development co-ordinator for Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Despite not selling every ticket the first time the draw was held in February, Thomson said, they still considered the draw a success and wanted to do it again.

“This goes to help support our mentoring program for children and youth,” said Thomson. “There’s always a need for children to have mentors.”

They have about 25 families right now that they are working with and have about 15 on a waiting list.

They hope to be able to match all the children on the waiting list with a mentor.

To help support local business, along with buying gift cards from businesses in the city, buyers can also nominate which business they would like to have a gift card from.

“We know that the past two years has been hard on some of the smaller businesses in our city and we want to spread the shop local message,” Thomson said. “Shopping local is an investment in our community that keeps dollars circulating here in a positive ripple effect. We want to help some of these businesses survive this challenging time”.

The group takes the recommendations into consideration when they buy the cards.

Elimination draws start on Nov. 26 and go every day until Nov. 30, the final draw date and will be watchable on Facebook Live via the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Prince Albert Facebook page.

Tickets are available until November 25 at a few businesses downtown including Limitless Gear Clothing and Eclectic Upcycled Furniture and Décor. Contactless purchasing is also available via etransfer.

More information is available by calling 306 922-1299 or on their website at https://princealbert.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/shop-local-survivor/.