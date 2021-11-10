Hawks sweep Ice Wolves in home-and-home

All four Sherwood Division teams in the SJHL faced off last week. The Nipawin Hawks swept the La Ronge Ice Wolves in a home-and-home series last weekend. Meanwhile the Melfort Mustangs had a weekend off after defeating the Flin Flon Bombers in the middle of last week.

As of Nov. 8 the Mustangs are in second place in the Sherwood with a record of 11-6-0-1 with 23 points, a single point behind first place Bombers.

The Hawks sit in third place with a record of 8-7-0-2 with 18 points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 5-11-1-2 with 13 points,

The Hawks completed the sweep of the Ice Wolves with a 4-0 shutout of the Ice Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Nipawin.

The Hawks’ Chase Hamm stopped all 11 shots he faced to record the shutout.

Carson Dobson, Rylan Lefebyre, Andrew Schaab and Carter Wickenheiser scored the Nipawin goals.

The Ice Wolves’ Dawson Smith made 30 saves.

The Hawks opened the home-and-home with a 5-4 shootout win over the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Friday, Nov. 5. Schaab scored the winner for Nipawin in the three round shootout.

Dayne Feicht, Joel Mabin, Mkyllan Couture and Dobson scored in regulation time for Nipawin.

Logan Gallagher had a a pair of goals in regulation for La Ronge; Ryley Morgan and Gavin Mattey had the other Ice Wolves’ goals.

Hamm made 28 saves for Nipawin and Smith made 28 saves for La Ronge.

In their lone game of the week the Mustangs defeated the first place Bombers 7-3 on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Northern Lights Palace.

The Mustangs led 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Ty Albrecht, Seth McCulloch, Ben Tkatchuk, Tye Evans, Tye Scherger and Boston Maxwell scored for the Mustangs.

Jaxon Martens, Xavier Lapointe and Matt Egan responded for the Bombers.

The Mustangs’ Joel Favreau made 25 saves; Max Hildebrand had 31 saves for the Bombers.

Melfort hosted the Ice Wolves on Wednesday, Nov. 10 results were not available.

The Mustangs play the Bombers in Flin Flon, the Hawks face the Notre Dame Hounds in Nipawin and the Ice Wolves play the Humboldt Broncos in La Ronge on Friday, Nov. 12.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 the Hawks travel to North Battleford to play the North Stars, the Ice Wolves play the Broncos in La Ronge again and the Mustangs face the Yorkton Terriers in Melfort.