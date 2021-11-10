PAGC recognizes Indigenous veterans ahead of Remembrance Day

First Nations Veterans were honoured during the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Women’s Commission Remembrance Day celebration on Wednesday at Parkland Hall.

The event is held each year the day before Remebrance Day. Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association Grand Chief Steven Ross said they’re always thankful and grateful for the recognition.

“We are thankful that they (the PAGC) support us,” Ross said. “They help us out, (and) we are thankful that the City of Prince Albert help us out as well, to be here with us, (and) to support us. That’s greatly appreciated. We can’t ask for anything better.”

Ross said getting support from local veterans was also important for the event.

“We have a lot of veterans here today coming in from various reserves around Prince Albert, so it has been really good,” he said.

“Our organization, the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association, is deeply involved here. We are all over the province this week so we are very very busy.”

First Nations veteran Emile Highway, who was also in attendance, agreed that the PAGC Rememberance Day ceremony was an important event.

“It’s awesome,” Highway said. “The ceremony was great.”

There were a pair of special ceremonies, including one to honour Silver Cross Mother Florence Clarke.

Executive Director Al Ducharme of the PAGC served as emcee for the event, while eight-year-old Arielle Goodvoice read the poem “In Flanders Field.” The drum group Ironswing performed throughout the ceremony.

Dignitaries in attendance included Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, Vice Chief Joseph Tsannie, Vice Chief Chris Jobb, Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne and Ward 4 Counc. Don Cody, Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen and Deputy Chief Farica Prince and RCMP Staff Sergeant Brian Kelly.

The Grand Entry included veterans, Silver Cross Mother Florence Clarke and represntatives of the PAGC, City of Prince Albert, Prince Albert Police Service and RCMP.

Despite snowy conditions Chiefs from various PAGC First Nations were in attendance. Bishop Adam Halkett provided both the opening and closing prayers for the event. There was also a special ceremony where David Gamble was sworn into the executive of the SFNVA.

Irwin Hennie read the Honour Roll, and there was a special performance of “Amazing Grace” by Carl Crane.

Ross himself delivered the Remembrance Day Message as well as a presentation on the SFNVA. He thanked all First Nations veterans for their sacrifice, and emphasized the importance of remembering their service.

The wreaths were laid by Dave Pelletier for World War I, Gamble for World War II, Emile Highway for the Korean War, Rick Gladue for peacekeeping, Staff Sgt. Brian Kelly for the RCMP and Silver Cross Mother Florence Clarke.

There were speeches by Hardlotte, Tsannie, Jobb, Pratt Bergen, Prince, Ross and Kelly to close the morning.