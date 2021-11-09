Snowfall expected across central Saskatchewan

Fall will end tomorrow in Central Saskatchewan as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory that covers a belt across the middle of the province.

Five to 10 cms of winter white stuff could fall, accompanied by a risk of freezing rain starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday.

“The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall along and north of the Yellowhead Highway Corridor,” reads the alert.

Before Thursday morning, five to 10 cms of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Patchy freezing rain is possible to the south of the Yellowhead corridor.

A second warning issued on Tuesday at 3:30 warned of adverse weather conditions and rapidly accumulating snowfall that will make travel difficult.