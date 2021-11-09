Prisoner dies following custody in PAPS cell

A 33-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive in his cell following an arrest by the Prince Albert Police Service.

PAPS said in a news release on Nov. 9 that the man was arrested without incident on Sunday, Nov. 7, shortly before 3:00 pm.

He was arrested for outstanding warrants.

The man was taken to the police detention area to await a court appearance with a Provincial Court jusge.

At about 7:30, the man was found to be unresponsive in his cell.

Paramedics on shift in the detention area provided emergency medical care while waiting for an ambulance that was en route.

The man was taken to the Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The man’s death is being investigated as an in-custody death. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Saskatoon Police Service will lead this investigation and two independent observers have been assigned by the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to provide oversight.

The man’s name is not being released at this time at the request of family. An autopsy is scheduled for November 9, 2021.

The Prince Albert Police Service is committed to transparency and accountability and supports a thorough review of all circumstances as part of this investigation. However, as the investigation is being managed by the Saskatoon Police Service, further media inquiries should be directed to SPS Media Relations at 306-657-5655.

This is the third in-custody death for PAPS in the last several months.

On Oct. 5, a 29-year-old man went into medical distress while police investigated a disturbance at Victoria Hospital. He was taken to Saskatoon for further treatment but died on Oct. 12.

On Oct. 11, a 35-year-old man was founded unresponsive in his cell and taken to Victoria Hospital by paramedics but later pronounced dead.